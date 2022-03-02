UAE-Based Airline to Lease Airbus A320 Jets to Fly Jinnah

Air Arabia, the UAE-based airline, is aiming to kick off the operations of its new joint venture in Pakistan and Armenia in June this year. The development comes after the newly set up airline received initial regulatory approval in both countries.

According to details, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the joint venture launched by Air Arabia in collaboration with Etihad Airways at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, will lease three Airbus A320 aircraft to Fly Jinnah, a Karachi-based airline that received regulatory approval last year.

Meanwhile, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will also lease two Airbus A320 jets to Fly Arna, the Armenian airline.

Speaking in this regard, Adel Ali, CEO of Air Arabia, said that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is working actively to secure the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) in both Pakistan and Armenia by May this year.

If AOCs are secured as originally planned, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will launch operations of both Fly Jinnah and Fly Arna in June this year.

Note here that Air Arabia had penned joint venture deals with Etihad Airways in 2020 and with Fly Jinnah and Fly Arna in 2021.

Besides, Air Arabia also suspended its Sharjah-Ukraine service recently after Ukraine shut its airspace amid the Russian military aggression, Adel Ali revealed.

When asked about the flight operations to Russia, CEO Air Arabia said that the airline will continue flights to Russia as long as it will be legal to do so.