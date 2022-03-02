Honda Civic 11th Generation Launch Date Finally Revealed

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has finally announced the official launch date for the 11th generation Civic in Pakistan. The long-awaited sedan will be rolled out in a live digital ceremony on HACPL’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel on Friday (4 March) at 7 PM.

The company has been releasing teasers for the upcoming model for three months now while revealing its key features in succession. The car was also tested for several months and a CBU unit was spotted on the motorway as well.

HACPL took to Facebook to announce the major launch saying:

The wait is over. Join us at the grand launch of the new and amazing Honda Civic 2022. To participate in the live event, visit our official Youtube and Facebook pages on 4th March 2022 at 7:00 p.m. and get ready to be amazed!

This time, the automaker is finally giving Pakistan the latest generation which is not globally retired like the current Honda City being sold by HACPL. The event will surely be one of the greatest launches as the Civic is one of the most popular vehicles in Pakistan.