PTA Chairman Addresses Digital Pakistan Roundtable at GSMA Mobile World Congress

The Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj. Gen. (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa, addressed the ‘Whole-of-Government Digital Pakistan Roundtable’ at the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona.

He gave a briefing about Pakistan’s digital profile and emphasized the connectivity landscape vis-à-vis investment potential in the telecom sector.

Chairman PTA addressing ‘Whole-of-Government Digital Pakistan Roundtable’ at @GSMA Mobile World Congress #MWC22. He briefed the audience about digital profile of Pakistan and emphasized on the #connectivity landscape vis-à-vis investment potential in telecom sector of 🇵🇰. pic.twitter.com/uYrpwAFddf — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) March 2, 2022

ALSO READ Chairman PTA Meets Vice President Starlink

Chairman Bajwa highlighted the major regulatory interventions such as cellular license renewal and spectrum auction, rationalization of the spectrum, a 5G roadmap, fiberization of backhaul, IoT framework, quality of service up-gradation, etc., for the facilitation of the industry and consumers.

He also shared the PTA’s efforts for the digital inclusion of women and girls in ICTs as well as the successful impact of Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) in Pakistan.

Matters related to tax rationalization and the financial health of the industry were also discussed during the roundtable.

ALSO READ Pakistan Recorded Fastest-Ever Export Growth in February

It was agreed that all possible support through prudent policy and regulatory interventions will be provided to the industry to address profitability challenges and seek further investments in the sector.

At the end of the roundtable, a joint declaration was issued to reaffirm commitment to the ‘Digital Pakistan Vision’ of the Government of Pakistan.

The roundtable was curated by GSMA in the presence of senior leadership from the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication, the USF, the FAB, and industry CEOs.