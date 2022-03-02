Chairman PTA Meets Vice President Starlink 

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj. Gen. (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa, met with the Vice-President Commercial Starlink and CEO Starlink Pakistan at the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC) in Barcelona.

Chairman PTA meeting with Starlink officials at the GSMA Mobile World Congress (#MWC22). The delegations discussed the regulatory, technical and commercial aspects of Starlink’s application to offer its #broadband services in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/GgVwy63oxe — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) March 2, 2022

The delegations discussed the regulatory, technical, and commercial aspects of Starlink’s application to offer its broadband services in Pakistan. Both sides agreed to work out modalities through further engagement in the near future.

MWC Barcelona (formerly Mobile World Congress, but still widely known as MWC) is a GSMA-organized annual trade event focusing on the mobile communications industry.

The event is held in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via, usually in February or early March. It is attended primarily by device manufacturers, network equipment providers, representatives of wireless carriers, and the press, among others. It attracts roughly 100,000 people each year, and mobile phone makers frequently use the event to announce new products.

Telecom representatives and ministers from all over the world attended the conference.