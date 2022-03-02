Social Media Accounts of Pakistani Embassy in Algeria Hacked

The official Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts of Pakistan’s Embassy in Algeria have been hacked, the Foreign Office (FO) confirmed on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the FO spokesperson announced, “All messages being posted through these accounts are not from Pakistan Embassy in Algeria.”

The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Algeria have been hacked. All messages being posted through these accounts are not from Pakistan Embassy in Algeria. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) March 2, 2022

The statement came after social media posts from the embassy said that all missions of Pakistan were allegedly “ordered to divert funds to Ukraine for evacuating Pakistani nationals.”

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Petroleum Sales Post Significant Growth in February

This is not the first time that the social media accounts of a Pakistani embassy abroad have been hacked.

In December last year, the official Twitter account of Pakistan’s embassy in Serbia was compromised.

The Twitter handle had criticized the PTI-led government over record-breaking inflation and alleged non-payment of salaries for the past three months.

However, FO then clarified that Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts of the country’s mission in Belgrade were “hacked.”

ALSO READ IMF Program’s 7th Review to Start This Week

Two weeks after the incident, the Instagram account of Pakistan’s Embassy in Argentina had also been hacked.

Taking to Twitter, the FO spokesperson had alerted, “The Instagram account of the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina (@PakinArgentina) has been hacked and has been reported to Instagram. Please note that all messages being passed through this account are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina.”