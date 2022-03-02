The World’s First Android Phone with SSD Storage is Here

Lenovo is heating up the competition in the gaming phone market with its latest release, the Legion Y90. It is the first Android phone in the world to use SSD storage for snappy performance. This is used in combination with the usual UFS 3.1 memory using a RAID 0 configuration.

Design and Display

The display is a massive 6.92-inch E4 AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling, 1300 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. The response time on this screen is as low as 3.4ms for a highly responsive gaming experience.

The shoulder keys on the side of the phone are split into L1, L2, R1, and R2 buttons. There are also two pressure-sensitive zones on the screen that act last L3 and R3.

Just like last year, the phone is designed for horizontal use. The main camera setup is placed in the middle along with exhaust fans and an RGB Lenovo Legion logo.

Internals and Storage

It is impossible that a 2022 gaming phone would launch without Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the latest flagship chip from Qualcomm. The phone starts at a whopping 12GB RAM and goes all the way up to 18GB. The cheapest storage variant offers 256GB UFS 3.1, but the highest-end option comes with 640GB storage in total including 128GB SSD in RAID 0.

This puts the Legion Y90’s storage speed in the same league as modern computers and consoles. The gaming phone boots Android 12 out of the box with ZUI 13 on top.

Cameras

The main camera module includes a 64MP primary sensor alongside a 13MP ultrawide shooter. This setup is placed in the center so it doesn’t get smudged from your fingers while gaming. This camera can record 8K videos, 4K 60 FPS videos, and 1080p slow-motion videos.

The 16MP front-facing camera is embedded into the top bezel to keep it out of the screen.

Battery and Pricing

Lenovo says that the 5,600 mAh battery is enough for about 8 hours of gaming and 13 hours of video streaming. The power cell has support for 68W wired charging, meaning it can be topped up to 100% in only 35 minutes.

Just like before, there are two USB C ports, one on the bottom and one on the side since the phone is designed for horizontal use.

The Lenovo Legion Y90 will launch in China at a starting price of $633 and the highest-end model with SSD storage will be available for $792.

Lenovo Legion Y90 Specifications