Android Phones Are Getting PC-Level Storage Speeds

Solid State Drives (SSDs) are known for enabling blazing-fast storage speeds in computers, laptops, consoles, and other devices. iPhones have used SSDs for ages, but Android phones come with Universal Flash Storage (UFS) these days. This storage type is fast but not as fast as SSDs.

But this is about to change with an upcoming gaming phone, the Lenovo Legion Y90. The Chinese gaming phone will be the first Android phone in the world to sport a combination of SSD and UFS 3.1 memory working together on a RAID 0 configuration, which efficiently combines the two storage types.

A RAID 0 setup increases storage performance by using two drives working simultaneously. It is able to write bits of data to each storage type at the same time. Lenovo claims that this setup will improve the storage speed by up to 50%.

RAID 0 has been used in PCs and laptops for years, but this is the first time we will get to see it on a commercially available smartphone.

Specifications and Availability

Speaking of availability, the Lenovo Legion Y90 is all set to go official on February 28 in China. It will boast the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, LPDDR5 RAM, a massive 5,800 mAh battery with 68W rapid charging, an AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 64MP camera capable of 8K video recording.