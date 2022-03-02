Zameen.com Holds Family Property Gala at Etihad Garden, Rahim Yar Khan, Live Screens PSL Final

Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise, Zameen.com, arranged an enthralling 3-day Family Property Gala at Etihad Garden in Rahim Yar Khan. The last day of the gala witnessed a lively musical performance by the famous singer Falak Sher, which was greatly enjoyed by the families in attendance.

In addition, the company arranged for a live screening of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final match between the Multan Sultans and the Lahore Qalandars.

The passionate performance by the singer and the exciting final match of the PSL made the last day of the gala an affair to remember.

To complete the entertainment experience of the families, the gala featured stalls of traditional and fast food eateries, along with fun activities for kids such as a jumping castle, face painting, cartoon characters, and a magic show.

Speaking at the event, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (Central) Sheikh Shujaullah Khan said that Zameen.com had always been keen on providing healthy entertainment activities for the public along with safe and rewarding options for real estate investments.

He added that the colorful family gala featuring a lively musical performance along with live screening of the biggest sports event in the country was a part of these efforts.

He further stated that events like these allowed investors and their families to take some time out from their routine lives and spend quality moments together while exploring their investment options in worthy real estate projects.

Zameen.com Regional Sales Manager (Multan) Rana Farrukh Nadeem thanked the people of Rahim Yar Khan and adjoining cities for making the event so successful.

He further revealed that public interest in Etihad Garden was increasing with every passing day and that the reasons behind its popularity were the project’s ace location and international standard facilities, as well as the public’s trust in the projects marketed by Zameen.com.