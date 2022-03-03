How to Watch ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in Pakistan & Around the World

The International Cricket Council today announced the details of its broadcast arrangements for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 including a star-studded commentary panel that will provide expert opinion during the eight-team tournament in New Zealand from 4 March to 3 April.

All matches of the prestigious tournament will be covered live by broadcast partners around the world, who will access a fully produced world feed programme from ICC TV using a minimum of 24 cameras at each of the six venues. The Decision Review System (DRS) will be available for all matches.

The commentary panel includes ICC Hall of Famers Debbie Hockley and Lisa Sthalekar, Anjum Chopra, Simon Doull, Mel Jones, Nasser Hussain, Lesley Murdoch, Natalie Germanos, Ian Smith, Lydia Greenway, Stacy-Ann King, Sanjay Manjrekar, Sana Mir, WV Raman, Kass Naidoo, and Alan Wilkins.

Sana Mir, who is on her first assignment for ICC, said, “I have had the honor of leading Pakistan in World Cups and I understand what it means to the players. The ICC championships have given the teams out of the top four nations a great opportunity to prepare better. I look forward to high-quality cricket and close encounters”.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the commentary team for this mega event and to be working with top professionals.”

ICC TV’s all-inclusive production will allow broadcasters to transmit the matches without the need for a unilateral presentation set-up. In addition to live match coverage, a 30-minute pre-game build-up, an innings interval show, and a post-game wrap-up will also be produced by ICC TV.

This will be the most widely distributed women’s cricket event of all time with unprecedented coverage from Star Sports and its Licensees making each match available live on a global basis. In India, Star Sports will have Hindi commentary for all India matches.

In addition, India’s matches against New Zealand, Australia, and Bangladesh will also be produced in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. In New Zealand, all the matches will be live on Sky Sports whilst highlights of all matches will be available on Sky’s Free to Air Channel Prime.

The opening match between New Zealand and the West Indies will also be live on Prime. Meanwhile, in Australia, Fox Sports has announced a dedicated 24/7 channel for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. The event will be live for the first time on ESPN+ in the US in addition to Willow’s coverage on TV.

Matches will be shown live across the world courtesy of ICC’s global broadcast partners:

Territory TV Digital India, Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan Star Sports Yupp TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole Pakistan PTV Sports & Asports PTV & ARY App UK & ROI Sky Sports Cricket SkyGo & Sky Sports YouTube Australia WWC Channel (Fox 507) Kayo New Zealand Sky Sports Cricket SkyNow and SkyGo USA Willow TV ESPN+ Canada Willow TV Hotstar Caribbean Islands ESPN ESPN App South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa Supersport SuperSport app MENA CricLife SwitchTV & StarzPlay Malaysia, Singapore & Hong Kong Astro Cricket (Astro, Singtel & NowTV) Disney+Hotsar Hong Kong Astro Cricket Now TV Pacific Islands TVWAN (Digicel) Digicel App South America ESPN via Star Plus Europe, SEA, South America & Afghanistan Yupp TV

Digital content will be made available via the ICC Facebook and Instagram channels, with in-play clips and highlights clips in the Indian subcontinent) and 5-minute highlights (globally). In addition, BBC Sport (UK), ESPNCricinfo, ESPN and ESPN+ (USA), and Spark Sport (NZ) will also provide coverage via short-form in-play and highlights clips.

BBC (UK), Sports Entertainment Network Radio (AUS & NZ), and Prasar Bharati (Hindi coverage via All India Radio) will have running commentaries on their FM channels, while Talk 100.3 FM of the United Arab Emirates will provide regular Hindi updates through the day. Prasar Bharati will additionally broadcast matches on their AM channel, while Digital 2 Sports will broadcast matches globally on their digital platform.