Here’s a Comparison of Winning Prize Money in PSL and IPL

Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Indian Premier League (IPL) are now competing for the tag of the best franchise T20 tournament in the world. While IPL was initially regarded as the best competition in the cricketing world, PSL has gradually caught up with them in terms of the standard of the league.
While, there is little doubt that the quality of foreign players and the money involved in IPL is way above Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament currently, the overall standard of the league including high-quality broadcasting, intense cricket matches, and top-notch local talent might tilt it towards PSL. Still, PSL does have some way to go to snatch the crown from IPL.
The money involved in IPL is one aspect that the PSL cannot compete with currently. Let’s have a look at the prize money involved in both the leagues.
Here are the mutual categories in both the leagues:
Note: The amount has been converted to USD for better understanding.
|Award
|PSL (2022)
|IPL (2021)
|Tournament Winners
|$450,365
|$2,641,624
|Tournament Runners-up
|$180,146
|$1,651,015
|Player of the Tournament/MVP
|$16,888
|$13,208
|Player of the Match
|$2,814
|$1,320
|Batter of the Tournament
|$19,703
|$13,208
|Bowler of the Tournament
|$19,703
|$13,208
|Emerging Player
|$19,703
|$13,208
|Spirit of Cricket/Fairplay Award
|$19,703
|$13,208
Extra PSL Categories:
|Award
|Prize Money
|Umpire of the Tournament
|$19,703
|Wicket-keeper of the Tournament
|$19,703
|Fielder of the Tournament
|$19,703
|All-rounder of the Tournament
|$19,703
Extra IPL categories:
|Award
|Prize Money
|3rd Place
|$1,155,710
|4th Place
|$1,155,710
|Game Changer of the Season
|$13,208
|Super Striker of the Season
|$13,208
|Maximum Sixes
|$13,208
|Power Player of the Season
|$13,208
|Perfect catch of the Season
|$13,208
Overall Prize money involved in both the leagues:
|PSL (2022)
|IPL (2021)
|$807,837
|$6,737,459