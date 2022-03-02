Here’s a Comparison of Winning Prize Money in PSL and IPL

By Saad Nasir | Published Mar 2, 2022 | 12:28 pm

Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Indian Premier League (IPL) are now competing for the tag of the best franchise T20 tournament in the world. While IPL was initially regarded as the best competition in the cricketing world, PSL has gradually caught up with them in terms of the standard of the league.

While, there is little doubt that the quality of foreign players and the money involved in IPL is way above Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament currently, the overall standard of the league including high-quality broadcasting, intense cricket matches, and top-notch local talent might tilt it towards PSL. Still, PSL does have some way to go to snatch the crown from IPL.

The money involved in IPL is one aspect that the PSL cannot compete with currently. Let’s have a look at the prize money involved in both the leagues.

Here are the mutual categories in both the leagues:

Note: The amount has been converted to USD for better understanding.

Award PSL (2022) IPL (2021)
Tournament Winners $450,365 $2,641,624
Tournament Runners-up $180,146 $1,651,015
Player of the Tournament/MVP $16,888 $13,208
Player of the Match $2,814 $1,320
Batter of the Tournament $19,703 $13,208
Bowler of the Tournament $19,703 $13,208
Emerging Player $19,703 $13,208
Spirit of Cricket/Fairplay Award $19,703 $13,208
Extra PSL Categories:

Award Prize Money
Umpire of the Tournament $19,703
Wicket-keeper of the Tournament $19,703
Fielder of the Tournament $19,703
All-rounder of the Tournament $19,703

Extra IPL categories:

Award Prize Money
3rd Place $1,155,710
4th Place $1,155,710
Game Changer of the Season $13,208
Super Striker of the Season $13,208
Maximum Sixes $13,208
Power Player of the Season $13,208
Perfect catch of the Season $13,208

Overall Prize money involved in both the leagues:

PSL (2022) IPL (2021)
$807,837 $6,737,459

