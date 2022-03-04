Dead Capital is Being Regenerated into Valuable Assets Through Real Estate Projects: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that it is the first time in the history of Pakistan that dead capital is being regenerated into valuable assets through real estate projects.

The premier, while chairing a meeting to review progress made so far on Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Central Business District (CBD) projects, said that RUDA and CBD Walton are landmark real estate projects to save the climate, environment, and ecology of Lahore.

“It is the first time in the history of Pakistan that dead capital is being regenerated into valuable assets through these projects. The success of these projects would serve as a model for other cash-strapped departments to replicate for generating financial resources,” he added.

Earlier, CEO RUDA Imran Amin informed the prime minister that development work on different innovative projects of RUDA is in full swing. These projects include the development of Chaharbagh, industrial estate, water training work, Saphire Bay, waste to energy plant, and waste treatment plant. All administrative and environmental issues have been resolved and the projects are moving ahead.

The prime minister was also briefed that the construction of Bab-e-Pakistan, a museum on the history of Walton from 1900 to date, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) based captive power plant, and a state-of-the-art teaching hospital in CBD Walton is also on track and is expected to be completed by March next year.

The prime minister was also apprised of the progress on Nullah Lai and ring road projects in Rawalpindi.

The premier highlighted that all these projects are of supreme national interest for the country. He directed the authorities concerned to adopt a proactive and innovative approach for their completion on a fast track basis.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority (NAPHDA) Lt Gen Anwar Ali Haider (Retd), CEO Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin and other senior officers.