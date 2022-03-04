FBR Issues Revised Property Rates for Karachi

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has determined the new fair market value of immovable residential and commercial properties in different areas of Karachi.
According to details, the FBR has notified new property valuations of more than 200 areas of the provincial capital, with the new rates coming into effect immediately.
The FBR has divided 8 types of immovable properties into 12 categories based on their valuation according to their fair market values.
Let’s have a look at the categories of residential properties first.
|Category
|Residential Open Plot Per Square Yard (Rs.)
|Residential Built up Property Per Square Yard (Rs.)
|Flats/Apartments Per Square Yard (Rs.)
|Amenity Plot Per Square Yard (Rs.)
|A-I
|73,125
|81,000
|7,313
|37,375
|I+
|–
|–
|–
|–
|I
|45,000
|56,250
|6,188
|23,000
|II
|22,800
|30,800
|3,375
|10,925
|III
|12,000
|16,875
|2,138
|5,750
|IV
|9,563
|11,250
|1,688
|4,888
|V
|6,000
|7,800
|944
|1,680
|VI
|1,665
|4,995
|605
|840
|VII
|35,520
|44,400
|7,770
|17,920
|VIII
|9,900
|15,540
|3,330
|5,040
|IX
|11,000
|13,200
|2,750
|6,000
|X
|12,320
|14,300
|3,220
|7,000
Let’s have a look at the categories of commercial and industrial properties now.
|Category
|Commercial Open Plot Per Square Yard (Rs.)
|Commercial Built up Property Per Square Yard (Rs.)
|Industrial Open Plot Per Square Yard (Rs.)
|Industrial Built up Property Per Square Yard (Rs.)
|(1)
|(4)
|(5)
|(6)
|(7)
|A-I
|180,000
|103,500
|–
|–
|I+
|160,000
|80,000
|–
|–
|I
|123,750
|73,125
|12,124
|3,105
|II
|106,875
|56,250
|13,824
|3,336
|III
|46,000
|28,000
|6,000
|3,336
|IV
|38,250
|16,875
|–
|–
|V
|10,140
|11,375
|–
|–
|VI
|3,600
|5,994
|–
|–
|VII
|127,650
|61,050
|–
|–
|VIII
|48,000
|49,248
|–
|–
|IX
|52,000
|33,000
|–
|–
|X
|60,500
|36,300
|–
|–
Let’s have a look at some of the area-wise category valuations in Karachi.
|Sr. No.
|Area
|Residential Category
|Commercial Category
|Industrial Category
|Flats Category
|1.
|Air force Officers Cooperative Housing Society at Scheme-33
|I
|A-I
|I
|I
|2.
|Askari I,II,III,IV,V
|A-I
|A-I
|–
|–
|3.
|Bahria Town Karachi superhighway (excluding precinct 1,2,5,8,19
and Jinnah Commercial & Midway Commercial (A&B)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|4.
|Bahria Town Karachi superhighway Jinnah Commercial & Midway
Commercial (A&B)
|–
|I
|–
|II
|5.
|Bahria Town Karachi superhighway precinct 1,2,5,8,19
|I
|I
|II
|II
|6.
|Burns Road
|I
|I
|I
|I
|7.
|Clifton Bock-I
|I
|A-I
|II
|I
|8.
|Clifton Quarters Excluding Shireen Jinnah Colony and Clifton
Bock-I
|A-I
|A-I
|II
|A-I
|9.
|Defence Housing Authority Phase I, II, III,IV,V,VI,VII,VIII
|A-I
|I+
|I
|II
|10.
|Defence Housing Authority Phase VII Extension, Phase VIII
Extension (excluding commissioner society and humayun street)
|A-I
|I+
|I
|II
|11.
|Defence Housing Authority High Rises
|–
|–
|–
|A-I
|12.
|Defence Officers Housing Scheme, Malir
|A-I
|A-I
|A-I
|I
|13.
|DHA Phase-IX DHA City (excluding sector 1 & 3)
|V
|V
|–
|V
|14.
|DHA Phase-IX DHA City Sector 1 & 3
|IX
|IV
|–
|IX
|15.
|Hawks Bay
|V
|V
|II
|V