FBR Issues Revised Property Rates for Karachi

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has determined the new fair market value of immovable residential and commercial properties in different areas of Karachi.

According to details, the FBR has notified new property valuations of more than 200 areas of the provincial capital, with the new rates coming into effect immediately.

ALSO READ FBR Reveals Revised Property Rates for Lahore

The FBR has divided 8 types of immovable properties into 12 categories based on their valuation according to their fair market values.

Let’s have a look at the categories of residential properties first.

Category Residential Open Plot Per Square Yard (Rs.) Residential Built up Property Per Square Yard (Rs.) Flats/Apartments Per Square Yard (Rs.) Amenity Plot Per Square Yard (Rs.) A-I 73,125 81,000 7,313 37,375 I+ – – – – I 45,000 56,250 6,188 23,000 II 22,800 30,800 3,375 10,925 III 12,000 16,875 2,138 5,750 IV 9,563 11,250 1,688 4,888 V 6,000 7,800 944 1,680 VI 1,665 4,995 605 840 VII 35,520 44,400 7,770 17,920 VIII 9,900 15,540 3,330 5,040 IX 11,000 13,200 2,750 6,000 X 12,320 14,300 3,220 7,000

Let’s have a look at the categories of commercial and industrial properties now.

Category Commercial Open Plot Per Square Yard (Rs.) Commercial Built up Property Per Square Yard (Rs.) Industrial Open Plot Per Square Yard (Rs.) Industrial Built up Property Per Square Yard (Rs.) (1) (4) (5) (6) (7) A-I 180,000 103,500 – – I+ 160,000 80,000 – – I 123,750 73,125 12,124 3,105 II 106,875 56,250 13,824 3,336 III 46,000 28,000 6,000 3,336 IV 38,250 16,875 – – V 10,140 11,375 – – VI 3,600 5,994 – – VII 127,650 61,050 – – VIII 48,000 49,248 – – IX 52,000 33,000 – – X 60,500 36,300 – –

ALSO READ Islamabad Traffic Police Fines Thousands of Motorists for Violations

Let’s have a look at some of the area-wise category valuations in Karachi.