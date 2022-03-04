FBR Issues Revised Property Rates for Karachi

By Haroon Hayder | Published Mar 4, 2022 | 2:27 pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has determined the new fair market value of immovable residential and commercial properties in different areas of Karachi.

According to details, the FBR has notified new property valuations of more than 200 areas of the provincial capital, with the new rates coming into effect immediately.

The FBR has divided 8 types of immovable properties into 12 categories based on their valuation according to their fair market values.

Let’s have a look at the categories of residential properties first.

Category Residential Open Plot Per Square Yard (Rs.) Residential Built up Property Per Square Yard (Rs.) Flats/Apartments Per Square Yard (Rs.) Amenity Plot Per Square Yard (Rs.)
A-I 73,125 81,000 7,313 37,375
I+
I 45,000 56,250 6,188 23,000
II 22,800 30,800 3,375 10,925
III 12,000 16,875 2,138 5,750
IV 9,563 11,250 1,688 4,888
V 6,000 7,800 944 1,680
VI 1,665 4,995 605 840
VII 35,520 44,400 7,770 17,920
VIII 9,900 15,540 3,330 5,040
IX 11,000 13,200 2,750 6,000
X 12,320 14,300 3,220 7,000

Let’s have a look at the categories of commercial and industrial properties now.

Category Commercial Open Plot Per Square Yard (Rs.) Commercial Built up Property Per Square Yard (Rs.) Industrial Open Plot Per Square Yard (Rs.)

 

 Industrial Built up Property Per Square Yard (Rs.)

 
(1) (4) (5) (6) (7)
A-I 180,000 103,500
I+ 160,000 80,000
I 123,750 73,125 12,124 3,105
II 106,875 56,250 13,824 3,336
III 46,000 28,000 6,000 3,336
IV 38,250 16,875
V 10,140 11,375
VI 3,600 5,994
VII 127,650 61,050
VIII 48,000 49,248
IX 52,000 33,000
X 60,500 36,300
Let’s have a look at some of the area-wise category valuations in Karachi.

Sr. No. Area Residential Category Commercial Category Industrial Category Flats Category
1. Air force Officers Cooperative Housing Society at Scheme-33 I A-I I I
2. Askari I,II,III,IV,V A-I A-I
3. Bahria Town Karachi superhighway (excluding precinct 1,2,5,8,19

and Jinnah Commercial & Midway Commercial (A&B)

 X X X X
4. Bahria Town Karachi superhighway Jinnah Commercial & Midway

Commercial (A&B)

 I II
5. Bahria Town Karachi superhighway precinct 1,2,5,8,19 I I II II
6. Burns Road I I I I
7. Clifton Bock-I I A-I II I
8. Clifton Quarters Excluding Shireen Jinnah Colony and Clifton

Bock-I

 A-I A-I II A-I
9. Defence Housing Authority Phase I, II, III,IV,V,VI,VII,VIII A-I I+ I II
10. Defence Housing Authority Phase VII Extension, Phase VIII

Extension (excluding commissioner society and humayun street)

 A-I I+ I II
11. Defence Housing Authority High Rises A-I
12. Defence Officers Housing Scheme, Malir A-I A-I A-I I
13. DHA Phase-IX DHA City (excluding sector 1 & 3) V V V
14. DHA Phase-IX DHA City Sector 1 & 3 IX IV IX
15. Hawks Bay V V II V

 

