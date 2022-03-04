Moto G22 Goes Official With 50MP Quad Cameras and Low Price Tag

Motorola officially unveiled the pocket-friendly Moto G22 in the European market on Thursday. The smartphone comes in the budget segment and brings a 90Hz screen, a fairly large 5,000mAh battery, and a MediaTek Helio chipset.

The smartphone will hit the shelves in selected markets of Europe first and will make it to Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ Motorola Edge Plus 2022 Launched as the World’s Best Selfie Camera Phone

Design & Display

The smartphone follows a simplistic design language with narrow bezels and a thicker bottom chin. It’s made from durable acrylate polymer and has a water-repellent design.

In terms of display, the Moto G22 flaunts a 6.5″ Max Vision display with HD+ resolution, 268ppi pixel density, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The display also features a punch-hole cut-out, housing a 16MP selfie shooter. The device makes use of a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics and authentication.

Storage & Hardware

Under the hood, the G22 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable using a microSD card slot of up to 1TB. On the software end, it boots Android 12 OS.

Additional connectivity options include a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE and Bluetooth v5.

Cameras

For photography, the Moto G22 houses a quad-camera unit, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor with Quad-Pixel technology. It is assisted by an 8MP ultrawide paired with a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor.

ALSO READ Moto G22 Full Specifications Tipped Ahead of Official Launch

Battery & Availability

The device bags a fairly large 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W charging and is said to last for more than a working day. It ships with a 10W charger in the box.

The Motorola Moto G22 starts at €169.99(~$188) for the 4/64GB variant. The smartphone comes in Cosmic Black, Pearl White, and Iceberg Blue colors. A Mint Green option was also announced but isn’t listed as of now.

Moto G22 Specifications