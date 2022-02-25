Motorola Edge Plus 2022 Launched as the World’s Best Selfie Camera Phone

Motorola recently launched the Edge 30 Pro flagship based on the exclusive Edge X30. The company will now be announcing its US variant – the Motorola Edge Plus 2022.

Design & Display

The Motorola Edge Plus 2022 still features a 6.7-inch FHD+ pOLED with a fast 144Hz refresh rate. The hardware of the device is much similar to the international Edge 30 Pro. A Smart Stylus accessory has also been included for seamless writing and navigation.

The device is available in two colors: Cosmos Blue and Stardust White.

Internals & Storage

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with RAM variations of 8GB and 12GB with internal storage capacities of 512GB.

The device boots Android 12 with the company’s native MyUX interface and includes a ‘Ready For’ feature for connecting external monitors.

ALSO READ Microsoft’s New Update Will Make Everyone an MS Excel Expert

Camera

The camera of the Motorola Edge Plus 2022 features a 50MP main lens with a 50MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor. While the selfie snapper of the Edge Plus 2022 features a 60MP sensor located inside the center-located punch-hole cutout.

Battery & Pricing

The Motorola Edge Plus 2022 packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 30W wired fast charging.

The device is available for $999 and can be ordered from the company’s official US website and will be available in Version, Boost Mobile, and Republic Wireless stores.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Specifications