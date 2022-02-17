Moto G22 Full Specifications Tipped Ahead of Official Launch

Motorola will soon be launching the Moto G22 smartphone to the market. Other than the Geekbench benchmarking site, the upcoming Moto G22 has also been listed on multiple certification platforms such as NBTC, EEC, and FCC, suggesting that the smartphone might be in for an early launch.

While the previous leaks and speculations have given us a pretty good idea of what to expect from this upcoming smartphone, however, today, Nils Ahrensmeier from TechnikNews leaked the entire spec sheet and pricing of the Moto G22.

Motorola Moto G22 specifications (Rumored)

According to the recent leaks, the smartphone will come with a 6.5″ IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to house the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC under the hood.

A reliable tipster, Evan Blass, has also shared a leaked render of a Motorola smartphone codenamed Hawaii+. According to Blass, the Hawaii+ phone is expected to feature an OLED display, while the G22 comes with an LCD panel. Hence, it is likely that either of them may fall under the Moto G22 moniker. The display will also feature a punch-hole cut-out housing a 16MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone is expected to feature a large 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The device is expected to pack 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage, which is expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot. On the software end, the smartphone will run the latest Android 12 OS out of the box

For photography, the G22 is expected to come with a triple camera unit at the rear headlined by a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 118-degree FOV, and a 2MP macro lens.

The Moto G22 is likely to arrive in three color options: Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and White. The device is expected to start retail at €200 (~$228).