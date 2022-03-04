Samsung is Launching Galaxy F23 Next Week

Numerous leaks over the past months have been doing the rounds concerning the Samsung Galaxy F series. The company has now confirmed the global launch of the much-anticipated Galaxy F23.

The upcoming smartphone will officially launch in India on March 8th. The Indian retail giant, Flipkart, has already created an exclusive page for the device and revealed some of its key specifications.

Design & Display

Samsung Galaxy F23 will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Internals & Storage

The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, with RAM variations of 6GB and 8GB, and internal storage capacities of 128GB.

Galaxy F23 will boot the Android OS out of the box with the company’s native One UI running on top.

Camera

The handset is slated to sport a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary sensor.

Battery & Pricing

Samsung Galaxy F23 is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery. The price details of the phone will be revealed after the launch.

All of these specs are yet to be confirmed so take it with a pinch of salt.