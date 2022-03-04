Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is Now Available for Pre-Orders in Pakistan

Samsung Electronics Pakistan has announced that pre-orders for the new Galaxy S22 Ultra are now available across Pakistan.

Galaxy S22 Ultra introduces dynamic cameras with advanced intelligent image processing to make every moment epic. Built with a bold, sustainably conscious design, Galaxy S22 Ultra is designed to be both beautiful and environmentally conscious.

“The new Galaxy S22 Ultra is an amazing step forward and we are excited about its launch in Pakistan. Inspired by the onset of the digital age, we at Samsung are continuously driven to rapidly transform, and upgrade our hardware and software services,” said Roy Chang, Managing Director, Samsung Electronics Pakistan.

“Providing upgraded tools in terms of performance, superior-quality camera, power, and privacy – for all our users to enjoy – is a commitment we have and Galaxy S22 Ultra promises to deliver to the highest standard,” he added.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra sets a new standard for what a smartphone can be. For the first time in the S Series, Galaxy’s signature S Pen comes built-in so you can write and draw on Galaxy S22 Ultra’s expansive screen and enjoy a more realistic pen-to-paper feel.

Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera ensures you get the best possible images and video, whether conferencing for work, watching movies, or staying connected to your loved ones.

And with Galaxy S22 Ultra’s advanced Nightography features, your creativity doesn’t stop just because it gets dark.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra boasts a quadruple-lens camera with 100X Space Zoom, and a powerful dual-tele lens gets you even closer to the action with total clarity.

Photography enthusiasts and pros can take full advantage of Galaxy S22 Ultra’s Expert RAW app.

The DSLR-like experience helps you tailor pictures and videos to look exactly the way you want, using comprehensive in-camera editing tools that let you modify shutter speed, exposure level, and more.

Its expansive and bright display represents mobile technology at its best. Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with the first-ever Galaxy S battery that lasts for more than a day and with 45W super-fast charging, you can record for 54 minutes or stream 4 episodes of your favorite series – all after a 10-minute charge.

This is the most powerful Ultra device Samsung has ever made — unlocking totally new mobile experiences.

Galaxy lovers across Pakistan can now pre-order the Galaxy S22 Ultra up until March 17th in Samsung stores and Samsung’s online shop.

Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models.

Pre-Order Offer

Customers can pre-order the Galaxy S22 Ultra from Samsung.com as well as Samsung’s premium outlets and will receive the Galaxy Buds Pro, leather cover for the device, and 1 year Samsung Care+ where they can save up to 50% off on-screen replacement within 1 year of the warranty period.

Locations for Samsung’s premium outlets are listed below:

Emporium and Packages Mall, Lahore

Lucky One Mall, Karachi

Canal Road, Faisalabad

Sharif Complex, Multan

Haqi Center, Bahawalpur

For more information, click here.