Telenor Partners with Dukan to Allow its Sellers to Generate Additional Income by Selling Top-ups

Committed to the vision of empowering local micro, small and medium enterprises, Dukan has partnered with Telenor Pakistan to enable the distribution of mobile phone recharge and bundles on Dukan stores.

Pakistan’s growing digital economy is built on connectivity and data services provided by the telecom industry. This has created a strong demand for mobile phone balance recharge facilities at convenient touchpoints.

The partnership between Telenor Pakistan and Dukan will enable over 370,000 Dukan sellers to distribute Telenor Pakistan bundles and airtime across the country with a healthy profit margin.

Dukan.pk is a rapidly growing full-stack e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs and retailers who want to tap into the e-commerce market without requiring technical skills and digital marketing expertise to thrive in the digital economy.

It allows anyone with a smartphone to create an e-commerce store with an integrated digital wallet, catalog and inventory management, online payments, last-mile delivery, and sophisticated digital marketing tools.

Dukan’s integration with Telenor will further strengthen the in-app selection of services available to the merchants.

Telenor is Pakistan’s second-largest mobile cellular and digital services provider with a subscriber base of over 49 million.

Telenor Pakistan is 100% owned by Telenor Group with a footprint spanning throughout the country. Telenor launched its operations in Pakistan in 2005 and has a workforce of over 1,600 employees.

Commenting on the partnership, Dukan.pk’s Director Channel Success, Zohair Ali, said, “Our partnership with Telenor Pakistan enriches the ecosystem of integrated services available in the Dukan app for our sellers.”

He added, “We look forward to helping our merchant base increase customer traffic and improve store economics through this integration.”

Commenting on the partnership, Telenor Pakistan’s Director Customer Care and Channel Management, Mohammad Qasim Awan, said, “It gives us great pleasure to join forces with Dukan.pk in not just facilitating an entire segment of consumers, but also in further strengthening the retail partner network.”

He added, “Partnerships like this are the building blocks of tomorrow’s digital economy, where everyone has a role to play in advancing the shared vision of a prosperous, Digital Pakistan.”