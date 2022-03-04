Why So Serious? Stay Playful With Oreo!

An instant feel good, that is what watching the New Oreo TVC is like. As adults, we get too serious in life and this TVC is a great way to remind us to loosen up a little and get back on track with being playful and enjoying life with our friends and family.

The New Oreo TVC is a glimpse into how you can add some excitement to your life. The video starts with a cute little girl sitting with her father and scribbling away in her book.

She keeps doing some small things that she enjoys yet her father keeps stopping her by saying “aisay nahi kartay”.

As Oreo is introduced, we see the mood lighten up a bit as the girl uses the same words to correct her father during the Oreo ritual of “Pehle Twist kerien, Phir Lick Kerien, Phir Dunk”.

The cute and playful bond that we witness is truly heartwarming and makes us reconsider the importance of fun and valuing relationships in our own life.

You can watch the TVC here.

Adding joy to your life makes living more meaningful. When we are younger, we are so free-spirited and nonchalant, only focusing on cherishing the little things that make us happy.

That playfulness of splashing in rain puddles, running barefoot on the grass, jumping on the bed, slowly and gradually fades away. It doesn’t have to be that way and that is what we realize when we see this TVC.

Stop worrying about your age and don’t be so serious. Play, have a good time, and enjoy a life full of possibilities and meaningful connections!