Govt to Upgrade Allama Iqbal and Jinnah International Airports

The Federal Government has decided to expand and upgrade the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, and Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

An official document states that the Aviation Division has prepared a 12 points reform agenda for 2022-23 under the performance agreement signed with the Prime Minister Secretariat.

The aviation division is working on expanding Lahore airport and 72 percent of physical progress has been achieved in this regard.

Similarly, the government is also working to upgrade the runway of Jinnah International Airport, with 65 percent physical progress achieved. The division has also worked on operationalizing New Gwadar International Airport besides delegating the role of operator and developer of airports to the private sector and outsourcing at least one airport.

Meanwhile, preparing a business plan and utilizing Benazir Bhutto International Airport is also on the cards.

As per the documents, the aviation division will also revamp the meteorological services under the Met and Climate Services Project. The government will also install instruments in 24 valleys to prevent the Glacier Lake Outburst Flooding and the establishment of a Weather Observatory at Naran for tourists.

Installing Weather Surveillance Radar at Multan and Sukkur and replacing existing sea band analog radar with dual-polarization seabed radar at Dera Ismail Khan KP is also on the cards.

The document states that the government is also working on the construction of the rain water harvesting Kasana dam.