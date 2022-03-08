Achieving a Digital Pakistan by Enabling Inclusivity

By Maheen Akhtar

To accelerate any nation’s growth, women must contribute to society as much as men do. Despite constituting over 48% of the total population in Pakistan, it is an unfortunate fact that women face inequality at large.

According to the World Bank stats, the participation of women in the workforce of Pakistan stands at 20.53% as of 2020. Pakistan’s current ranking, according to Global Gender Gap Index, as the second-lowest country for gender inequality across the globe, is a truth bomb in itself.

Although much has changed and women are increasingly becoming integral in various roles by driving exceptional proficiencies within organizations, there is still a large gap to be filled.

Women’s barriers to basic rights such as quality education and the right to achieve their goals –coupled with societal norms – are only some of the reasons that hinder their progress towards actively participating in the economic life outside their households.

In this era of technology, to achieve a truly digital Pakistan, it is crucial to bridge the digital divide by enabling inclusivity and connectivity by closing the gender gap we currently face.

Being a vital part of an organization that runs on the same mantra has always made me proud. Since its inception, the inclusion of women at all levels of employment and society has been as critical to Zong’s CSR as social responsibility has been to Zong’s professional ethos.

Women play an integral role to shape a progressive society. Taking the lead on this front, Zong is accelerating women’s inclusion by empowering them with its many initiatives.

In its most recent partnership with PTA, Zong’s vision of gender diversity has been broadened. During my time at Zong, I have first-hand witnessed the company playing a pivotal role in uplifting women in every sphere of life, not just within the organization, but outside of it as well.

From enabling call centers with 49% female staff to providing career and development opportunities for female graduates through the GTO program to providing international-standard work from home model for all the staff, Zong has been an exemplary workplace for its women workforce.

With a special focus on the mental and physical well-being of its female staff and providing the working mothers with state-of-the-art day-care facilities, Zong makes sure to provide its female employees with as much ease as possible.

When it comes to providing women with equal opportunities, Zong has always been at the forefront through its many noteworthy initiatives. The company has set up multiple digital labs and vocational training centers for girl students in underprivileged areas.

It has allowed the digital training of women through Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) while enabling female doctors through its special program Sehat Kahani, and CSR Ambassador Program for Zong female volunteers to uplift women in society.

As a woman, I firmly believe that the unyielding strength this gender possesses can form some of the strongest voices if given the right kind of support to amplify their strength.

Gender equality can only be achieved when men and women enjoy the same rights and opportunities in all fields of life.

When given the right to make informed choices about their lives, to share equal distribution of power and opportunities with financial independence and education, women of Pakistan will rise high in realizing their ambitions.

Maheen Akhtar is the Head of Public Relations & CSR at Zong CMPak Ltd.