AGP Orders Pakistan Post to Probe 1,000 Post Offices Opened Without Official Approval

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has recommended Pakistan Post Office conduct an inquiry into making a contract for the establishment of 1,000 institutional franchised post offices without the approval of the Pakistan Postal Services Management Board (PPSMB).

Sources said that the audit in its interim report revealed that the Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD) and Pakistan Post Foundation (PPF) agreement was made without the approval of PPSMB.

ALSO READ PSX to Delist Wyeth Pakistan Ltd Next Month

The document states that an agreement between PPOD and PPF was executed for the establishment of 1,000 institutional franchised post offices (IFPOs) throughout the country on 7 February 2020. Resultantly, PPF was registered as institutional franchised postmaster, and GM PPF forwarded a list of 251 IFPOs to be opened in the Rawalpindi circle.

In addition, the PPF, as per clauses 2 and 12 of the agreement, was obligated to provide all postal services to the general public. A sum of Rs. 1,000,000 was deposited by the PPF as security for the opening of 1,000 IFPOs. Thus, undue favor was extended to the PPF, as in the approved policy, the security deposit was set at Rs. 10,000, whereas in this case, the security deposit was Rs. 1000. Hence, an amount of Rs. 9,000,000 was not realized as security from PPF.

Sources also said that PPF had to perform all postal functions, therefore, additional security of Rs. 25,000,000 (1,000 x Rs 25,000), on account of booking of international speed post articles and registered parcels on which postage charges are realized in cash, was required to be deposited by the PPF.

ALSO READ Survey Reveals Unsettling Levels of Financial Insecurities Haunting Pakistanis

As per para 1 of the approved policy, a franchised post office (FPO) can be opened in any place, provided that there is no departmental post office functioning within a radius of 1-1/2 kilometers. The said condition was not included in the agreement, and PPF was allowed to open FPO anywhere, and even within the radius of 1-1/2 kilometers.

As per clause 15 of the agreement, the IFPO shall be paid a commission on the business transacted at all IFPO at the rate of 25 percent on the booking of articles. The commission shall be deducted at source from the revenue, and the remaining amount would be paid at designated post offices.

This clause was against the rule as revenue cannot be utilized as an expenditure. In the approved policy, the commission is being paid to the FPOs from the regular budget, whereas in this case, PPF was allowed to deduct a commission from the revenue.

ALSO READ FBR Collected Majority of Taxes Through Imports During July-Feb FY22

As per the findings, Pakistan Post Office received printed enveloped stamps having a monetary value from PPF. Therefore, PPF had a chance to use these stamps as IFPOs. Therefore, chances of misuse/misappropriation cannot be ruled out.

The audit recommended that the matter may be investigated to specify responsibilities for making a contract with PPF without the approval of PPSMB and making a payment of commission from revenue of the department under-report to audit.

On the other hand, PPOD, in its reply, informed that the agreement was executed with the license holder franchise according to the existing approved FPO scheme. However, a slight amendment has been made with the approval of PPSMB under Rule-17 of PPSMB Ordinance, 2002.

The Digital Franchise Post Offices (DFPO) scheme has been launched under the previous scheme by making slight amendments therein. As far as the distance of DFPO to departmental PO is concerned, there is no amendment in this SOP. Earlier, a radius distance of 1/2 km was being maintained for the establishment of DFPOs.

The PPSMB, exercising the power vide PPSMB Ordinance 2002, rule No. 17, approved of the case of “deduction of 25 percent commission at source.” It bears mentioning that the deducted amount at the rate of 25 percent is not part of the revenue deposits.