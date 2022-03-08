PWR Series: Which Pakistani Sedan is The Fastest?

The demand for sedans in Pakistan has risen marginally over the past few years due to the arrival of some new cars. With a larger variety, buyers can now choose cars by thoroughly examining each aspect.

As established in the prior articles, performance and driving feel is important aspects of a car’s desirability. Subsequently, the Power-to-Weight Ratio (PWR) is an important determinant of a car’s performance.

This article will rank all popular sedans of Pakistan from worst to best, based on their individual PWR:

Rankings

The list below includes the heaviest variants of all sedans. Here’s how they all rank:

Overall Ranking Model Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity) Power Output (hp) Unladen Weight (kg) PWR (hp per kg) 9 Proton Saga 1.3 ACE 1,299 cc 91 1,080 0.085 8 Toyota Yaris ATIV X 1.5 CVT 1,496 cc 106 1,135 0.093 7 Changan Alsvin Lumiere 1.5 DCT 1,480 cc 105 1,120 0.094 6 Honda City Aspire 1.5 CVT 1,497 cc 118 1,178 0.100 5 Toyota Corolla Altis Grande 1.8 CVT 1,800 cc 138 1,275 0.108 4 Toyota Camry High Grade 2,487 cc 176 1,625 0.108 3 Hyundai Elantra GLS 1,999 cc 155 1,255 0.123 2 Hyundai Sonata 2.5 2,497 cc 180 1,415 0.127 1 Honda Accord 1.5T VTEC 1,498 cc 180 1,408 0.128 Bonus Entry Honda Civic 2022 1,498 cc 176 1,396 0.126

Verdict

The only mini sedan in Pakistan, Proton Saga has the worst PWR of 0.085 hp/kg as it is surprisingly heavy.

In the subcompact sedan segment, Honda City ranks first with a PWR of 0.100 hp/kg, whereas Changan Alsvin places second with a PWR of 0.094 hp/kg. Yaris is a close third, with a PWR of 0.093 hp/kg.

In the compact sedan segment, Hyundai Elantra ranks on top with a PWR of 0.123 hp/kg, whereas at the second spot with a PWR of 0.108 hp/kg is Toyota Corolla Altis. Honda Civic takes the top spot in this category with its powerful 1.5-liter turbocharged engine netting it a PWR of 0.126 hp/kg.

In the midsize sedan segment, Toyota Camry places third, with a PWR of 0.108 hp/kg. On the second spot, with a PWR of 0.127 hp/kg, is Hyundai Sonata. Honda Accord boasts the best PWR of 0.128 hp/kg.

Following the recent price hikes, most sedans only appeal to a small number of buyers. Nonetheless, for those with enough purchasing power, Elantra is the best value with a price tag of around Rs. 4.4 million as it offers the best PWR for the least amount of money.