PWR Series: Which Pakistani Sedan is The Fastest?

The demand for sedans in Pakistan has risen marginally over the past few years due to the arrival of some new cars. With a larger variety, buyers can now choose cars by thoroughly examining each aspect.
As established in the prior articles, performance and driving feel is important aspects of a car’s desirability. Subsequently, the Power-to-Weight Ratio (PWR) is an important determinant of a car’s performance.
This article will rank all popular sedans of Pakistan from worst to best, based on their individual PWR:
Rankings
The list below includes the heaviest variants of all sedans. Here’s how they all rank:
|Overall Ranking
|Model
|Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity)
|Power Output (hp)
|Unladen Weight (kg)
|PWR (hp per kg)
|9
|Proton Saga 1.3 ACE
|1,299 cc
|91
|1,080
|0.085
|8
|Toyota Yaris ATIV X 1.5 CVT
|1,496 cc
|106
|1,135
|0.093
|7
|Changan Alsvin Lumiere 1.5 DCT
|1,480 cc
|105
|1,120
|0.094
|6
|Honda City Aspire 1.5 CVT
|1,497 cc
|118
|1,178
|0.100
|5
|Toyota Corolla Altis Grande 1.8 CVT
|1,800 cc
|138
|1,275
|0.108
|4
|Toyota Camry High Grade
|2,487 cc
|176
|1,625
|0.108
|3
|Hyundai Elantra GLS
|1,999 cc
|155
|1,255
|0.123
|2
|Hyundai Sonata 2.5
|2,497 cc
|180
|1,415
|0.127
|1
|Honda Accord 1.5T VTEC
|1,498 cc
|180
|1,408
|0.128
|Bonus Entry
|Honda Civic 2022
|1,498 cc
|176
|1,396
|0.126
Verdict
The only mini sedan in Pakistan, Proton Saga has the worst PWR of 0.085 hp/kg as it is surprisingly heavy.
In the subcompact sedan segment, Honda City ranks first with a PWR of 0.100 hp/kg, whereas Changan Alsvin places second with a PWR of 0.094 hp/kg. Yaris is a close third, with a PWR of 0.093 hp/kg.
In the compact sedan segment, Hyundai Elantra ranks on top with a PWR of 0.123 hp/kg, whereas at the second spot with a PWR of 0.108 hp/kg is Toyota Corolla Altis. Honda Civic takes the top spot in this category with its powerful 1.5-liter turbocharged engine netting it a PWR of 0.126 hp/kg.
In the midsize sedan segment, Toyota Camry places third, with a PWR of 0.108 hp/kg. On the second spot, with a PWR of 0.127 hp/kg, is Hyundai Sonata. Honda Accord boasts the best PWR of 0.128 hp/kg.
Following the recent price hikes, most sedans only appeal to a small number of buyers. Nonetheless, for those with enough purchasing power, Elantra is the best value with a price tag of around Rs. 4.4 million as it offers the best PWR for the least amount of money.