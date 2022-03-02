New Dates for PAPS Auto Show 2022 Finally Announced

The largest exhibition of automobiles in the country, the Pakistan Auto Parts Show 2022 (PAPS 2022) will finally take place from July 27, 2022, till July 29, 2022, at the Expo Center, Lahore.

Organized by the Pakistan Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), it is one of the most anticipated events that showcases hundreds of large, medium, and small industries from all over Pakistan. The theme of this year’s PAPS show is, “Make In Pakistan.”

The launch ceremony for the event took place today and was attended by several key representatives of the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), auto parts manufacturers, and ancillary industries.

Syed Nabeel Hashmi, chief organizer of the event said that:

About 150 international and local producers of cars, tractors, buses, antiques, motorcycles, heavy bikes, rickshaws, parts manufacturers and toolmakers have showed interest in showcasing their products at the event. PAAPAM foresees PAPS 2022 playing a major role in the development of the auto sector, service industries, and machinery producers.

Rehan Riaz, the Convener of PAPS 2022, highlighted that PAPS 2022 will be a Virtual-Cum-Physical event to ensure the participation of foreign and national exhibitors.

Abdul Rehman Aizaz, Senior Vice Chairman of PAAPAM, stated the previous event was attended by thousands of local and international visitors and buyers from Belgium, South Africa, China, Sudan, Nigeria, UAE, Sri Lanka, India, etc. He added that PAAPAM anticipates a much larger footfall for this year’s event.

Abdur Razzaq Gauhar, Chairman of PAAPAM thanked all major automotive brands for their keen interest in exhibiting their new arrivals. While stressing the significance of roadshows, he said that such events are an effective means of bridging the business gaps across the globe.