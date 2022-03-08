Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Launched with 120Hz Screen and SD750G for $210

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has been announced as a direct successor to last year’s F22 5G. The main upgrades include an improved display and a faster chipset, but sadly, there will be no charging brick in the box.

Design and Display

The display has a higher refresh rate and resolution, making for a much better viewing experience. It is now a 6.6-inch LCD with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, up from 720p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The selfie camera is housed in the waterdrop notch and the fingerprint sensor is on the right side.

Internals and Storage

The 12nm Helio G80 SoC has been swapped out for the much faster 8nm Snapdragon 750G. This is the same mid-range chip that powers Samsung’s highly successful Galaxy A52 5G. This is paired with 4 to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage along with a microSD card slot.

The phone will boot the latest software update – Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top.

Cameras

There are three cameras on the back including a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro unit for close-up shots. This camera is capable of 1080p and 4K video recording at 30 FPS.

The waterdrop notch selfie camera is an 8MP lens with an f/2.2 aperture.

Battery and Pricing

The 6,000 mAh battery from last year has been downgraded to 5,000 mAh, but it now has support for 25W fast charging, up from 15W. This is the first non-flagship Samsung phone to come without a charger in the box.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has been launched in India for only $210. It will be available in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colors.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Specifications