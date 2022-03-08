Wildlife Department Rescues Injured Barking Deer in Kallar Syedan [Video]

The Rawalpindi Wildlife Department has rescued an injured barking dear from a village in Kallar Syedan tehsil of the Rawalpindi district.

Assistant Director Wildlife Rawalpindi, Rizwana Aziz, told ProPakistani that she received multiple calls from locals of Kallar Syedan on 28 February, informing her about the deer.

“They informed me that they had found an injured barking deer in the area and wanted to hand it over to the department. But, they were unable to contact the local officers of the Wildlife Department,” she said.

She said she passed on the information to Wildlife Inspector Kallar Syedan, Talat Mehmood, who then approached the locals and took possession of the deer.

The Wildlife Department officials provided necessary treatment to the deer and later released it in the area where the villagers had found it.

She said she also asked local volunteers to monitor the movement of the injured deer.

The Assistant Director appreciated the involvement of the local community in the rescue. It was, she said, the result of an awareness campaign carried out for the locals.

The barking deer are an indigenous species of the Murree-Kotli Sattian-Kahuta National Park. They are also found in the Margalla Hills of Islamabad. According to a survey from 2016, researchers from the Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, registered 200 barking deer in the park.