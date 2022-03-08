Women at MedznMore Celebrate Women’s Day with a Twist

Tabiyat.pk, a leading health-tech startup, took a unique twist in honoring women this Women’s Day.

The Woman’s Day campaign on their social media platforms is centered around how women are stronger when they support each other with the hashtag #auratauratkidosthai.

Through this campaign, the brand aims to empower the women of Pakistan to support each other and stick together. Additionally, the company organized a unique activity for its female workforce by organizing a pilates class & morning workout session at the Body Lab.

The pilates workout at Body Lab went along with the theme of women supporting each other since Body Lab is a female-owned pilates studio with only female instructors.

Additionally, the health tech brand wanted the female employees to focus on their health & wellbeing so that they are refreshed for the day.

Tabiyat.pk started its operations in September 2020 and has delivered to hundreds of thousands of customers across Pakistan.

They have invested heavily in building a replicable infrastructure with a purpose-built temperature-controlled warehouse, technology stack focused on just-in-time medicine inventory, integrated supply chain, and an AI-powered logistics solution.

Stepahnie Felix, Creative Associate, tabiyat.pk, mentioned, “ The Women’s Day event felt very refreshing and it felt nice doing something different than the usual routine.”

“The maximum I was expecting was a gift basket on women’s day but truly felt pampered and energized after the pilates workout. I’m glad we are breaking the stereotypes & doing unique activities to celebrate women,” she added.

As time progresses and more women break barriers in Pakistan, more companies need to join the bandwagon of providing powerful campaigns that celebrate women and value their own workforce in a unique way.