CEO TechAbout Jazib Zaman Wins the Best Presidential IT Award 2022 at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Arif Alvi awarded TechAbout CEO, Jazib Zaman, the Best Presidential IT Award 2022. TechAbout comes in the top 3 excellent performers in the IT sector of Pakistan.

Before winning this prestigious IT award, TechAbout won two Presidential trophies in the last two years namely Presidential Export Trophy 2020, and Best Software Company 2021 making it a hat-trick for the company and also a proud movement for the IT sector of the country.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, also acquainted the TechAbout CEO, Jazib Zaman, at the Presidential Award Ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Amongst other noticeable entities, Ahtisham-u-din Khan (Adv. High Court), Nouman S. Ghumman (Adv High Court), Ch. Shahnawaz Sura and Shoaib Sheikh also graced the event with their presence.

The President of Pakistan acknowledged the efforts of TechAbout and how it is bringing a tremendous change in the IT sector of Pakistan.

The world is going through a swift technological change. For over a decade, Pakistan was lagging behind the developed countries in implementing the technology.

However, 2021 was the year of technological boon and evolution in Pakistan. The new start-ups picked the skyrocketed speed and brought unprecedented progress and prosperity to the country.

In raising awareness and helping the industry to understand the indisputable importance of technology, TechAbout played an important role. TechAbout handpicked the major technological events and developments around the world and raised awareness.

Their computer geeks took full advantage of the rising digital transformation. They assisted the major and small firms in discovering the most affordable and decisive solutions.

TechAbout tackles the national and international clients and helps them find the easiest and demanded solutions.

It has developed its own ERP system, CRM, Hospital management system, Accounting software, International Tech Magazines with the help of its programmers, engineers, architects, designers, and developers.

Working in tandem with all the members increases their productivity to provide top-notch services to the new start-ups and established businesses. At TechAbout, computer geeks and professional nerds effort to adopt the latest and most sophisticated solutions.

President Arif Alvi praised the continuous efforts of TechAbout and hailed the CEO TechAbout, Jazib Zaman, with utmost honor and regard.

CEO TechAbout honored the honest praises of President Arif Alvi and expressed his mission, saying, “We will take the Pakistan IT sector to the new heights of development till 2025. A developed and rigorous IT sector would have the potential to surpass 40 billion exports, which are roughly 3.5 billion at a time.”

Transforming Pakistani society by implementing technology is the sole motive of TechAbout. Since its inception, TechAbout has maintained exceptional performance on the national and international forums.

With the third award in a row, TechAbout is more ambitious to lead the efforts towards more perfection and productivity.