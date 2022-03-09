FBR Increases Custom Values of Imported Hair & Skin Products

Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has increased customs value on the import of hair care products, shampoos, conditioners, face/talcum powder, face and skin creams/lotions, toothpaste, aftershave, shaving creams/gel/foam, soaps, and face washes.

In this connection, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) directorate has issued two valuation rulings. The new values would be applicable to the imports made from March 2, 2022.

According to a ruling, customs values have been raised on the import of face/talcum powder, face and skin creams/lotions, toothpaste, aftershave, shaving creams/gel/foam, soaps in other forms and face washes, etc.

Through another ruling, custom values have also been increased on the import of hair care products/shampoos/conditioners and hair sprays/gel/wax/creams/color/oils/coat/aqua/hydrogen peroxide liquid/developers/accelerators.

Earlier, the customs values of hair care products/shampoos/conditioners and hair sprays/gel/wax/creams/colors/ oils/coat/aqua/hydrogen peroxide liquid/developers/accelerators were determined under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969 vide Valuation Ruling No.1530/2021 dated 02-04-2021, which was challenged under Section 25D of the Customs Act, 1969 before the Director General Customs Valuation, Karachi.

In view of the foregoing, an exercise was undertaken by the Directorate General of Customs Valuation to determine the customs values of these goods in terms of Section 25A of Customs Act, 1969.

A meeting held in this connection was attended by importers and stakeholders. Their points of view were heard in detail to finalize the customs value of the goods. During the meeting, importers contended that the “Bigen” Hair Color brand was not mentioned in the valuation ruling, therefore, some commercial importers were clearing the same on lower values. Some importers contented that their low-end brands, Glamorous Face & Dream Pure Naturals, were mentioned in Category “B” and these may be mentioned in Category “C” instead. In this regard, they submitted imports documents. The documents were examined along with the market surveys and past clearance data to determine the customs values of subject goods.

Customs values for Hair Care Products/Shampoos/Conditioners and Hair Spray/Gel/Wax/Cream/Color/Oil/Coat/Aqua/Hydrogen Peroxide Liquid/Developer/Accelerator – hereinafter specified shall be assessed to duty/ taxes on the minimum Custom values mentioned separately for each brands category, adds the ruling.

As per the second ruling, the customs values of face/talcum powder, face and skin creams/lotions, toothpaste, aftershave, shaving creams/gel/foam, soaps in other forms and face washes, etc. were determined under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969 vide Valuation Ruling No.1529/2021 which was challenged under Section 25D of the Customs Act, 1969.

The Director-General of Customs Valuation passed Order-in-Revision No. 42/2021 dated 05-11-2021 with the direction to revisit the categorization of “Glamorous Face” and “Dream Pure Naturals” brands by ascertaining their market position/prices and thereafter updating the impugned Ruling.

Accordingly, an exercise was undertaken by the Directorate General of Customs Valuation to determine the customs values of subject goods in terms of Section 25A of Customs Act, 1969.

Therefore, customs values for face/talcum powder, face, and skin cream/lotions, toothpaste, aftershave, shaving cream/gel/foam, soaps in other forms and face washes shall be assessed to duty/ taxes on the minimum Custom values mentioned separately for each brands category, the directorate concluded.