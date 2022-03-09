MoC Extends Deadline for Submission of Budget Proposals for FY23

The Ministry of Commerce (MoC) has extended the deadline for the submission of the budget proposals for the fiscal year 2022-23 for both government and private sectors from 31 January 2022 to 31 March 2022.

The MoC has requested for the budget proposals regarding the tariff rationalization exercise for the fiscal year 2022-23 to be emailed, in the prescribed format on MS Excel sheets, at [email protected] by 31 March 2022 at the latest, followed by the hard copies.

It had also has suggested that the provision of the existing Customs Tariff rates be carefully studied while formulating the proposals. Wherever required, the proposal may be supported with the statistical data, etc., so that it is not dropped on account of any such infirmity, the ministry added.