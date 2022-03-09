Peugeot 308 Wins Women’s World Car of The Year

Peugeot 308 has won the title for the ‘Best Car of the World 2022’ and the Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) after being voted for by 56 female automotive journalists from 40 countries across five continents.

The winner of the award was announced yesterday, on International Women’s Day, following the Land Rover Defender that won the same award last year.

During the evaluation procedure, the panel of automotive journalists test drove a total of 65 car entrants. The best car from each category was chosen in the first round of voting, with the Peugeot 308 (Best Urban Car), Kia Sportage (Best Family SUV), BMW iX (Best Large SUV), Ford Mustang Mach-E (Best Family Car), Audi e-Tron GT (Best Performance Car), and Jeep Wrangler 4xe (Best 4×4) as the winners.

The ultimate winner emerged after the second round of voting, with the compact French hatchback grabbing the crown.

The vote was closer than ever this year, according to the Executive President of the WWCOTY, Marta Garcia. Peugeot 308 was also highly praised by the committee for its driving dynamics, performance, comfort, and styling.

Sandy Myhre, a journalist from New Zealand, said,

The Peugeot 308 is an automobile that offers just about everything you could want in a car. It drives very well and it’s hard to believe there’s only a 1.2-liter engine under the bonnet of most versions.

Commenting on its economical price Malene Raith from Denmark said,

It is not an expensive dream car for the lucky few, but a car that most families can afford.

Others noted the upgrades over the previous model and the great variety of engine choices. The vehicle is offered with petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains, with a completely electric version on the way, as per Peugeot. The 308 comes in two body styles: hatchback and SW, both of which are based on the Stellantis EMP2 architecture that is also shared by its DS 4 and Opel Astra siblings.

Via carscoops