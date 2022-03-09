President Alvi Advises Women to Struggle for Due Rights

President Dr. Arif Alvi has stated that no country can make progress unless its women are enabled to enjoy their due rights and are financially and digitally empowered.

Launching the Kamyab Khatoon [successful women] Program under the umbrella of the Kamyab Jawan Program on Wednesday, the President urged the women to actively struggle for their rights. He advised the women to show their leadership skills to claim their rights guaranteed by Islam and the Constitution of Pakistan.

He underlined that Islam guaranteed women’s inheritance rights over 1400 years ago, i.e., far before the West where women used to be considered men’s property even till 1920.

Criticizing the practice of brothers getting the rights of their sisters in the name of gifts, the President said the women could now approach the Ombudsman office or courts if their rights were usurped, as the government carried out necessary legislation to protect the women’s inheritance rights.

Through their active participation, the women would have to strive to protect their rights, he emphasized. He highlighted that the literate women should also guide the illiterate ones about the opportunities and remedies available to the women regarding the protection of their rights.

President Alvi urged the women to benefit from the facility of opening bank accounts online through the relevant mobile App without visiting the bank, as it would empower them financially.

Referring to what he called a “shameful incident” of the killing of a week-old baby girl by her father in Mianwali, the President advised the women to focus on conducting moral training of their kids and sensitizing them about woman’s rights.

He also stressed the need for necessary steps to ensure the health of women, especially during and after pregnancies, and address the issue of malnutrition. He said the women’s social protection was essential to give them a sense of protection while moving outside their homes.

Referring to the government’s initiatives for skill development among women, the President said the women could take advantage of Information Technology and successfully run their own businesses without leaving their homes.

He said Meta (erstwhile Facebook) was given a target of providing skill training to 100,000 women this year so that they could promote their products using various e-commerce tools.