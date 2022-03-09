Shahid Afridi Opens Up on Pakistan’s Team Combination for Australia Tests

The unavailability of all-rounder, Faheem Ashraf, for the first Test had compelled Babar Azam to play seven batters and four regular bowlers, but former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, has said that Pakistan needs to find a way to play five proper bowling options.

While expressing his concerns over team combination, Shahid Afridi said that playing with the four bowlers, especially on a surface like Rawalpindi in the last match, could increase the “risk of injuries”. “Six genuine batters are enough in any team, then you have an all-rounder and bowlers,” Afridi said.

Shahid Afridi further said that Pakistan has a world-class blowing attack and they have the ability to bowl out the Australian side. If Pakistan wants to compete with top-class Test nations then they have to use the fast bowling arsenal and offer result-oriented pitches.

“Our bowling strength is so good. Our fast bowlers can bowl out this Australian side… And it isn’t as if our batters cannot play the Aussie bowlers. Cricket has grown over the past many years; it is time we grow as well. If you want people to count you among the likes of South Africa, England, Australia, New Zealand, you need to stay positive,” he added.

“They didn’t think about Australia, the bottom-line was ‘we shouldn’t lose’. But in the next two Tests in Lahore and Karachi, they have to make good pitches. Results have to come on those pitches. You have to take advantage of your home series, or else when you go to Australia, you’re going to struggle,” Afridi concluded.