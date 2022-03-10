Apple’s Upcoming MacBook Air to Feature New Design And Color Options [Leak]

Apple announced a number of impressive products at its Peek Performance this week, and just when we thought that’s it, it looks like the company was just warming up. Soon after Apple’s event, the famous Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, revealed some interesting predictions regarding the company’s upcoming MacBook Air.

According to him, Apple’s latest device will fall in line with the current version of MacBook Pro in terms of its design with an all-new form factor, Apple’s M1 processor at the helm and up to seven color options to choose from but unfortunately, this model would miss out on mini-LED display technology.

Predictions for new MacBook Air in 2022:

1. Mass production in late 2Q22 or 3Q22

2. Processor: M1 chip

3. No mini-LED display

4. All-new form factor design

5. More color options — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 9, 2022

As per the rumors, this upcoming model is expected to be thinner and lighter than the current version. Additionally, some believe that the seven color options might be the same ones we get in the M1-powered 24″ iMac. This suggests that we could see the new MacBook Air in blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple. The speculations further reveal that the MacBook Air might arrive with white bezels and a white keyboard.

Despite the previous rumors regarding the MacBook Air‌ suggesting the device making use of an updated M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Kuo has confirmed that the next ‌MacBook Air‌ will be housing the M1‌ chip, although he does suggest a modified version of the existing ‌M1, possibly an M1 Pro.

Although there’s no official word from the company regarding any of the specs or the official launch of its next MacBook Air, we expect to hear more about this upcoming device in the coming days. From what we’ve heard so far, the laptop might be making its way to the consumer market by the end of this year.