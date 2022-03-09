Apple Unveils a $430 iPhone With A15 Chip and 5G

Apple has announced one of its cheapest iPhones to date, the third-generation iPhone SE. The iPhone SE 2022 has arrived in the body of the age-old iPhone 6, but with the latest and greatest hardware and software.

Design and Display

The new iPhone SE has the same 4.7-inch screen with large bezels as the iPhone 6, but Apple has updated its durability with Ceramic Shield glass protection. The Retina IPS LCD screen has 750 x 1334 pixels resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 625 nits peak brightness.

The home button on the bottom bezel supports Touch ID now so you don’t have to worry about Face ID being inconsistent with masks.

Internals and Storage

The biggest upgrade is found under the hood. Just like the last iPhone SE, Apple has equipped this one with its latest, most powerful chipset, the A15 Bionic. This chip puts all Android flagship SoCs to shame like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Dimensity 9000, Exynos 2200, etc.

The chipset is paired with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB NVMe storage options. As always, Apple has not talked about RAM capacity, but we should not expect to see more than 3/4GB. 5G support has been added as well.

The phone will boot iOS 15.3 out of the box.

Cameras

The single 13MP main camera on the back has received upgrades such as sensor-shift image stabilization like the iPhone 13-series. It also gets Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and more. This camera can record 4K 60 FPS videos and 1080p slow-motion clips.

The 7MP selfie camera in the top bezel is capable of 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

There is no word on battery capacity either, but we are hoping to see an upgrade over the iPhone 6. The battery will be paired with 18W fast charging.

The iPhone SE 2022 will start shipping around the globe on March 18 for $429. It will be available in Red, White, and Black color options.

iPhone SE 2022 Specifications