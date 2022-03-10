Vivo Y01 Launched With Helio P35 And Android 11 Go Edition

Less than a week ago, Vivo had launched the Vivo Y33s 5G for the masses, now, the company has added another smartphone to its Y-series under the moniker Y01. For now, the smartphone is listed on the company’s official website in the African markets, and it’s an entry-level phone designed for

We’ll be discussing its spec sheet in detail down below.

Design & Display

In terms of the design, the smartphone comes with a textured plastic back, which sports a camera island housing a single 13MP primary sensor joined by an LED flash. The design of the rear panel is quite similar to the previously launched Vivo Y15s.

Vivo Y01 flaunts a 6.51″ water-drop notch Halo FullView HD resolution LCD panel that comes with an Eye Protection Mode to filter out harmful blue light. The smartphone also makes use of a side-mounted fingerprint reader, in addition to a Face Access feature, that will let you unlock the phone with your face.

The Vivo Y01 is offered in Sapphire Blue and Elegant Black colors.

Storage and Hardware

Under the hood, the device is powered by an Helio P35 chipset paired with 2/3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the software end, the handset runs Funtouch OS 11.1 on top of Android 11 Go Edition. Connectivity options include a micro-USB port for charging, Bluetooth v5.0 support, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz.

Cameras

Vivo Y01 houses a single 13MP primary sensor joined by an LED flash. However, some regions will be getting an 8MP unit instead. It also includes a 5MP selfie shooter.

Battery & Availability

Powering the smartphone is a 5,000 mAh battery that draws power through a microUSB port at 10W. It also supports reverse wired charging.

While we do know the specifications of this smartphone, there’s no word from the company regarding the smartphone’s availability or pricing.

Vivo Y01 Specifications