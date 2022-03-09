All You Need to Know about the Vivo X80 Pro and Pro+ [Leak]

Vivo’s X80 series of flagship phones are due to launch soon. We heard about the Vivo X80 last week, but now we have a comprehensive leak on the Vivo X80 Pro and Pro+ courtesy of Twitter tipster Shadow Leaks.

The tipster has shared the entire spec sheet for the Pro models including possible price tags.

Design and Display

The Vivo X80 Pro and Pro+ will have a 6.78-inch LTPO 2 E5 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colors. The Pro+ model will have a 2K screen resolution while the lower-end variant will be limited to 1080p. The two screens will be extremely power efficient thanks to the LTPO 2 support.

Internals and Storage

The X80 Pro will boast MediaTek’s 4nm Dimensity 9000 chip but the Pro+ will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. According to AnTuTu and Geekbench listings, the X80 Pro+ will offer up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage options, but the Pro version may be limited to 8GB/256GB, which is still plenty.

There is no word on software support, but we are expecting to see Android 12.

Cameras

Both phones will have similar camera configurations, but different hardware. The Pro+ will get a 50MP ISOCELL GN1 sensor as its main camera, while the Pro model will get a 50MP Sony IMX789 instead. The ultrawide camera on the former will be 48 MP IMX598 and the latter will get a 12 MP IMX663.

The X80 Pro and Pro+ will use the same 12MP IMX663 telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom.

There will be a 32MP selfie camera on the Pro and a 48MP shooter on the Pro+.

Battery and Pricing

Battery specifications will be no different as both phones will have a 4,700 mAh cell with 80W fast charging support.

Last but not the least, the Vivo X80 Pro and Pro+ are expected to cost $900 and $1030 respectively once they launch in China.

Some of the specifications mentioned above may be inaccurate since it is only a leak, so we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt until more leaks appear.