Xiaomi to Launch Another Flagship Killer Next Week

Nearly a month after the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, the mainstream K50 models are ready to roll out in China. The Chinese brand has confirmed the K50 series is launching on March 17 and we are expecting to see the K50 and K50 Pro at the very least.

The teaser poster also confirms the design we have seen in leaks and renders. The triple camera setup is arranged in a triangular layout inside a large rectangular module. The main camera is labeled as “108MP AI Triple Camera” and there is also a dual-tone LED flash.

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, but the rest of the models are expected to come with three different chipsets. There is no official word yet, but leaks suggest that the Redmi K50, K50 Pro, and Pro+ will flaunt the Snapdragon 870, Dimensity 8100, and Dimensity 9000, respectively.

The TENAA listing of these phones revealed the K50 will offer 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB memory options. The K50 Pro will come with 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB variants. The Pro+ sibling will go up to 512GB of storage.

Both the K50 and K50 Pro will have support for 67W fast charging, but the K50 Pro+ will bring 120W speeds.

We can expect to see the Redmi K50 series in the international market in a month or two, possibly under the Poco F4 moniker.