A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army has crashed in the Baraum area in the Gurez sector of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) after developing a technical fault. The reported crash site is located just 3.8 km away from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to details, Search and rescue teams and helicopters of the Indian Army have set off to reach the spot of the incident to rescue the crew and retrieve the wreckage of the helicopter.