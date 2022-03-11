Shibli Faraz Inaugurates Oceanographic Laboratory in Karachi

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz Friday inaugurated the Integrated Physical Oceanographic Laboratory (IPOL) in Karachi. The minister was in Karachi to visit the National Institute of Oceanography where he inaugurated the laboratory.

Addressing the event, the minister said that the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) will provide baseline data which will ultimately help assess damages to the sea ecosystem. He said that policy is in place to mitigate seawater intrusion, sea-level rise and coastal erosions.

While briefing about the National Institute of Oceanography, Director-General Dr Samina Kidwai said that the Integrated Physical Oceanography Lab at NIO will act as a nucleus where all physical parameters and associated data will be received and analyzed with the help of the latest technology.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the scientists of the National Institute of Oceanography and the project team in the field of ocean science.

The minister also visited various laboratories of the institute. He met the scientists and discussed the research being carried out by them.