A performance agreement was signed between the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) on Thursday. A ceremony was held in the Ministry of Science and Technology to mark the inclusion of new targets in the performance agreement.

The agreement was signed by Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology Humaira Ahmed and heads of various organizations of MoST. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment Shahzad Arbab.

This was the first time that a tier-two performance agreement was signed between heads of attached departments and the Secretary of a Ministry which will result in ensuring ownership and improved delivery. As many as 28 new initiatives are now included in the performance agreement.

Eight heads of organizations were also present at the occasion, including Rector National University of Sconce and Technology (NUST), Chairman Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Director General (DG) National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), DG National Institute of Electronics (NIE), DG Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and DG Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET).