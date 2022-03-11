Xiaomi Launches Mijia Pulsator Washing Machine 8Kg That Works Using a Phone

Back in December, Xiaomi had launched the exclusive edition of the Mijia Pulsator Washing Machine. The company has now launched a smaller version of this smart home appliance, the Mijia Pulsing Washing Machine 8kg. This time, the washing machine supports an 8-kilogram capacity, unlike the 10-kilogram available on the previous model.

The new model comes equipped with a number of impressive functions, including, garment weighing, drum air drying on top of 10 washing modes and 8 water level adjustments.

Going into the details, the Mijia Pulsator Washing Machine houses a four-blade cyclone pulsating motor that helps wash stains in 360-degrees and achieves deep cleaning with delicate care depending on the type of clothing material being washed. The machine also features a plate made entirely of stainless steel material, specially designed to avoid any damage to the clothes.

The machine can even determine the weight of the clothes to automatically match the required water quantity. In addition, this latest smart machine comes equipped with a child safety lock feature to prevent any form of misuse or accident.

As far as the pricing and availability are concerned, the product is currently available in the Chinese market at a price of 799 Yuan (~$126). Similar to the previous models, the washing machine can be easily connected to the Mi Home app and controlled via a smartphone or a voice prompt. The user can even schedule washing time and select modes using the app.