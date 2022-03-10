Xiaomi to Launch New Poco Handsets Soon

Xiaomi is about to announce new products under its Poco brand soon. The company’s Indian outlet has shared a vague teaser that hints at upcoming products without mentioning what it is.

Since Poco has a number of smartphone launches lined up for India, we expect to see a new handset at this product launch.

The teaser only says “Made of Mad”, which does not reveal much, but we have a guess on what’s coming.

Poco India is yet to unveil the Poco X4 Pro, Poco F4 GT, Poco C4, Pop Buds, and the Poco Smartwatch in the region. The Poco X4 Pro is more likely to break cover soon since it has been making headlines across the internet and has already landed in the international market. The phone also appeared in India’s BIS certification listing recently.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is simply the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G under a different name and design. It has a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, Snapdragon 695, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. It is unclear whether Pakistan will get the Poco X4 Pro or the Redmi Note 11 Pro.

There is no word on a launch date yet, but we expect to see more news this month.