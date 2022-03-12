Nvidia’s Most Powerful Gaming GPU is Launching this Month

Nvidia’s current lineup of RTX 3000 GPUs goes up to the 3090, which is a monster of a GPU in terms of both size and performance. But Nvidia is about to introduce an even more powerful variant soon called the RTX 3090 Ti, which will become one of the most powerful discreet desktop GPUs in the gaming market.

This beastly GPU is expected to launch by the end of March, according to a new report from Videocardz. The report includes Nvidia’s internal embargo schedule for the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti which shows a March 29 announcement date. It will arrive in stores on the same date.

The GPU has been delayed multiple times since its original teaser announcement in January during CES. The graphics card was delayed due to many reasons including memory changes, PCB redesigns, supply issues with the flagship GA102 Ampere GPU die, and more.

Now that all of these issues have been dealt with, Nvidia has finally given the green light to its AIB partners which have been ready for action since January.

Specifications

The RTX 3090 Ti will be the fastest GPU Nvidia has ever produced. It is based on Samsung’s 8nm chip node with over 28 billion transistors. The flagship GPU will come with 84 SM units which equate to a total of 10,752 CUDA cores. Unsurprisingly, the card is also packed with Ray Tracing cores, Tensor cores, and brand-new streaming multi-processor units.

The base clock speed will be 1560 MHz but the boost clock will take it up to 1860 MHz. The TPD has gone up to 450W, which is a 100W increase over the Non-Ti version. You will get 24 GB of the next generation GDDR6X memory with up to 21 Gbps speeds.

It will be the first PCIe Gen 5.0 compliant graphics card with a 16 pin connector capable of supplying 600W of power