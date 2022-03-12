Will Apple Set Up a Plant in Pakistan?

Smartphone companies are expanding their presence in Pakistan. Major names including Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and a handful of other brands are already producing smartphones locally which is gradually bringing down the price of mobile phones.

But now Apple, one of the biggest phone makers in the world, may be coming to Pakistan as well. Javed Afridi, the CEO of Haier and Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi has said that he is already in touch with Apple regarding local production in Pakistan.

Already in touch with @Apple ! — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) March 11, 2022

Javed Afridi is also responsible for introducing British automobile maker MG in Pakistan. He claims that they already have a manufcaturing plant in Pakistan, but there is no proof of this just yet. MG’s Pakistani prices are yet to evidence this as well.

Import taxes in Pakistan are higher than ever before. This is why smartphones that are not produced locally cost an arm and leg. iPhones, for instance, cost much higher in Pakistan compared to their international prices.

But once local manufacturing begins, these prices are expected to recede gradually over time. There will not be a significant difference in prices at first, but the trend will steadily improve.

That being said, there is no confirmation from Apple so far, so don’t place your bets just yet.