Xiaomi to Launch Another Affordable Redmi 10 Soon

The affordable Redmi 10 is about to get an updated model for 2022, aptly named the Redmi 10 (2022). Alongside this new Redmi 10, we will also be getting a Redmi 10C, which is expected to be quite similar to the former.

The Redmi 10C is rumored to hit the global market soon and as always, it will be slightly different from the Indian model. The news comes from an exclusive leak sourced by MySmartPrice.

Leaked Specifications

The global version of the Redmi 10C is said to feature an unknown octa-core processor with the PowerVR GE8320 GPU, but the Indian variant will get the Snapdragon 680 SoC.

But that seems to be the only difference between the two phones. Other than the chipset, the Redmi 10C will have the same 6.53-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The phone’s design is expected to be rather unsightly with a triple camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor all in one giant cutout. The Redmi branding is tossed inside this large module as well.

Since it’s a Redmi 10 series phone, it is expected to hit the global market for cheap. The leak says that it will launch with a starting price of €150-200 in Europe and it will be available in the 4GB/64GB memory option. The available colors will be Grey, Green, and Blue.

However, not all the specifications mentioned here may be accurate since it is only a leak. We recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.