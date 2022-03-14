Here’s a Comparison of J-10C and JF-17 Thunder Fighter Jets

The A-5C, J-7, Mirage III, and Mirage V jets effectively guarded the aerial boundaries of Pakistan for decades before they were replaced with JF-17 fighters that were inducted by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in February 2010.

As its name suggests, the Joint Fighter-17 or JF-17 aircraft has been jointly developed by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) of China.

The JF-17 jet can perform multiple roles including interception, ground attack, anti-ship, and aerial reconnaissance. In addition to this, it can deploy a number of weapons including air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, and 23 mm twin-barrel autocannon.

The JF-17 aircraft dominated the headlines across the globe in February 2019 when tensions across the Pakistan-India border escalated to a point where the world feared that a full-blown conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors was inevitable.

Three years later, PAF inducted J-10C fighter jets after acquiring them from China in just eight months rather than the years that defense manufacturers usually take to deliver fighter jets such as the J-10C.

The J-10C fighter aircraft has been developed by the CAC. It was unveiled in Pakistan in an official ceremony that was attended by Prime Minister, Imran Khan, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, Defense Minister, Pervaiz Khattak, senior officials of the three forces, and members of the federal cabinet.

The J-10C fighter jet is a multi-role combat aircraft capable of all-weather operations. It is primarily designed for air-to-air combat, but it can also perform strike missions.

With the 23rd March parade just days away, the country is set to demonstrate its military might. Since JF-17 and J-10C fighter jets will also be seen performing aerial maneuvers, let’s look at the comparison of both aircraft:

Basic Description

Attributes JF-17 J-10C Weight Light-weight Medium-weight Engine Single-engine Single-engine Generation 4th generation 4.5th generation Role Multi-role Multi-role

General Characteristics

Features JF-17 J-10C Crew 1 (single-seat JF-17A) or 2 (dual-seat JF-17B) 1 (single-seat) Length 47 feet 55 feet 2 inches Wingspan 31 feet 32 feet 2 inches Height 15 feet 18 feet 8 inches Wing area 263 sq. ft. 400 sq. ft. Empty weight 7,965 kg 9,750 kg Max takeoff weight 13,500 kg 19,277 kg Fuel capacity 5,830 kg 7,380 kg Powerplant 1 x Klimov RD-93 afterburning turbofan with DEEC, 49.4 kN thrust dry, 84.4 kN with afterburner 1 x WS-10B afterburning turbofan engines, 89.17 kN thrust dry, 142 kN with afterburner

Performance

Characteristics JF-17 J-10C Maximum speed Mach 1.6 Mach 1.8 Stall speed 150 km/h 200 km/h Combat range 1,450 km 2,600 km Ferry range 3,481 km 2,950 km Service ceiling 55,510 feet 56,000 feet G limits +8/-3 (limited by flight control system) +9/-3 Rate of climb 59,000 ft./min. 59,000 ft./min. Thrust/weight 1.07 1.10

Armament

Type JF-17 J-10C Guns 1 × 23 mm GSh-23-2 twin-barrel cannon or 1 × 30 mm GSh-30-2 twin-barrel cannon 1× Gryazev-Shipunov GSh-23 Hardpoints 8 (2 × wingtip, 4 × under-wing, 1 × under-fuselage, 1 × under-chin) with capacity for dual ejector racks on each under-wing hardpoint 11 (6× under-wing, 2× under-intake and 3× under-fuselage) with a capacity of 5600 kg of external fuel and ordnance Rockets – 90 mm unguided rocket pods Air-to-air missiles PL-5DE PL-9C PL-10E R-Darter PL-12 PL-15E PL-8 PL-10 PL-12 PL-15 Air-to-surface missles CM-102 MAR-1 LD-10 Ra’ad-II HD-1A KD-88 YJ-91 Anti-ship missiles C-601 C-705KD C-802AK CM-400AKG HD-1A – Unguided bombs 250 kg Pre-fragmented bomb Mk-82 Mk-83 Mk-84 HAFR-1/HAFR-2 RPB-1 250 kg and 500 kg Pre-fragmented bomb Guided bombs GBU-10 GBU-12 GBU-16 LT-2 H-2 SOW H-4 SOW GB-6 NORINCO GB-250A NORINCO GB-500 LS-6 GIDS Takbir GIDS Range Extension Kit LT-2 LS-6 GB3 GB2A GB3A FT-1

Avionics

JF-17 J-10C KLJ-7-A Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Fire-Control Radar Type 1473H Pulse-Doppler Fire Control Radar ALR-67 Rader Warning Receiver (RWR) K/JDC01A Targeting Pod S740 Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS) Type Hongguang-I Infra-Red Search and Track Pod JZ/YD 125 IFF System CM-802AKG Targeting Pod for KD-88 and YJ-91 MIT-STD-1553 Databus KG600 Electronic Countermeasure Pod Link-17 Tactical Data Link Blue Sky Navigation/Attack Pod

Variants

JF-17 J-10C JF-17A Block 1 J-10A JF-17A Block 2 J-10AH JF-17B Block 2 J-10S JF-17 Block 3 J-10SH J-10B J-10B TVC Demonstrator J-10C J-10CE

Operators