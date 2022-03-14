USF to Provide High-Speed Broadband and Telecom Services at DI Khan-Hakla Motorway

The Universal Service Fund (USF) is working ‎on a project to provide high-speed mobile broadband and telecom services at ‎‎the 300 km Dera Ismail Khan-Hakla motorway portion.

Travelers on the Dera Ismail Khan-Hakla motorway will be able to access high-speed mobile ‎broadband and telecom services within a year. The total cost of the project is Rs. 300 million, and the tendering process has been completed, according to the USF, and its board will approve a tendering bid, soon after which work on this project will commence.

ALSO READ Governor SBP Announces Measures to Attract Investment in Warehousing

CEO USF, Haris Mahmood Chaudary, told ProPakistani that it would take one month to start the work on the project. He explained that after collecting the data through surveys, the USF identifies the places with service issues and prepares the lots for the coverage.

Furthermore, 4G towers will be installed at DI Khan-Halka Motorway to provide high-speed connectivity, Chaudary said. He added that the motorway is an important part of the western route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and high-speed connectivity will raise the living standards of the people but will also create new job opportunities for them.

Also, work on providing high-speed mobile broadband and telecom services on the M3, and the M5 has already begun, according to the USF, and it will start work for high-speed connectivity on the M4 in the next three to four months.