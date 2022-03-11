Governor SBP Announces Measures to Attract Investment in Warehousing

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Reza Baqir, has announced new measures to attract investment in the construction of warehouses through its Financing Facility for Storage of Agricultural produce (FFSAP) in order to enhance Electronic Warehouse Receipt Financing (EWRF).

These measures include an increase in the tenure of FFSAP loans from the current seven years to 10 years to make it more attractive for investors by creating a long payback period. The measures also include an increase in the grace period from one year to up to two years to provide additional flexibility to investors of such projects and adjust repayment due to time lag involved in the construction of new storage facilities and the revision in repayment terms from monthly to quarterly and six-monthly to align the facility with the seasonality in the agriculture sector.

Financing under FFSAP is available at 6 percent per annum to end-users on a long-term basis for construction8, expansion and balancing, modernization & replacement (BMR) of Steel, Metal, and Concrete Silos, Warehouses & Cold Storage facilities for storing agricultural produce.

The announcement was made during the first meeting of the Task Force on EWRF was held under the chairmanship of Governor SBP, Dr. Reza Baqir, in Lahore on Friday.

Chief SecretaryPunjab, Kamran Ali Afzal, also attended the meeting on a special invitation. The EWRF Task Force is a high-level forum headed by the Governor SBP and comprises senior officials from federal and provincial governments, SBP, CEOs of banks and Chairmen/MDs of Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Mercantile Exchange, PBA, PASSCO and a Collateral Management Company. The goal of the EWRF is to promote agriculture finance and food security. The Task Force is established as part of a recent initiative by SBP to synergize the efforts of all stakeholders, for the promotion of EWRF in Pakistan.

The Task Force deliberated on the future course of action to enhance the uptake of EWRF in the country. The discussions focused mainly on ways to enhance and modernize the storage capacity in the country, develop a transparent price discovery mechanism for farmers, enhance the applicability of EWRF to other agricultural commodities including wheat, develop specialized insurance products, and conduct training and capacity building of banks & farming community.

Governor Dr. Baqir termed EWRF endeavors to be an essential component of formal credit to farmers who do not have acceptable collateral to offer to banks. He emphasized how the strengthening of the EWR regime in Pakistan will play a key role to bridge the gap between supply and demand of agriculture credit, minimizing post-harvest losses, ensuring better price discovery for farmers, and ultimately increasing farmers’ profitability and counter food insecurity challenges.

Dr. Baqir appreciated the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders who transformed the idea of EWRF into a workable solution but insisted on maintaining a steady momentum to achieve its desired objectives. He acknowledged the Chief Secretary, Government of Punjab for his commitment to providing requisite government support to the Task Force.

Sharing his views, Chief Secretary Punjab, Mr. Kamran Ali Afzal, appreciated Governor SBP for his timely action in rolling out the economic stimulus package which helped the country in early recovery from the COVID pandemic shock. He said that EWRF is a scheme for emancipation of farmers from the clutches of middlemen and offered Govt. of Punjab’s complete support in the implementation of the action plan adopted by the Task Force.

Previously, SBP had rolled out the action plan for EWRF at the launch event and roadshow held in Chunian, District Kasur on 22 February 2022, where 25 banks signed their Service Usage Agreements with Collateral Management Company to commence EWRF operations.