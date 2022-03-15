Govt Fully Committed to Addressing Issues of Pharma Industry: Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Tuesday said the government is fully committed to addressing the issues of the pharmaceutical industry and providing maximum support to them.

The minister made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Pharmaceuticals Association (PPMA) headed by its chairman Qazi M. Manzoor at the Finance Division.

He assured resolving the issues of the pharmaceutical industry.

The finance minister further directed FBR Chairman to take possible steps for the settlement of the issues of the pharmaceutical industry related to sales tax on APIs in coordination with the representatives of the pharma industry.

PPMA Chairman thanked the minister for addressing the problems being faced by the pharmaceutical manufacturers and apprised the chair of the pending issues related to refund of sales tax on APIs.

The FBR Chairman also briefed the meeting on the steps being taken by the FBR for the resolution of the key issues being faced by the pharma industry and the mechanism to settle the remaining issue related to refund of sales tax on APIs.